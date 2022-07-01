Singapore’s IGSS Ventures to set up semiconductor manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Singapore-based IGSS Ventures will build a semiconductor hi-tech park, including a manufacturing unit, in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 25,600 crore, in a shot in the arm for the state government which is wooing major players in the sunrise sector to set up their shops.

While the semiconductor manufacturing unit will generate employment for 1,500 persons, the ecosystem that supports the Outsourcing and Testing Semiconductors (OSATS) facility to come up at the park will provide jobs for about 25,000 persons.

Highly-placed sources told DH that the hi-tech park will come up near Chennai, the state capital, in an area of 300 acres. “Guidance Tamil Nadu and IGSS Ventures are working together to identify the location,” a top source said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IGSS Ventures and Guidance Tamil Nadu for setting up the massive factory was signed on Friday at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The development comes a week after the Tamil Nadu government held talks with the top management of Foxconn, which manufactures high-end Apple iPhones at its facility in Sriperumbudur, on the latter’s plans to invest in the semiconductor sector.

Besides Foxconn, the Tamil Nadu government has invited Samsung and home-grown Tata Electronics (OSAT) to invest in the state.

An official statement from the government said IGSS Ventures will launch its semiconductor fab under the name ‘Project Suria’. “The company plans to invest Rs 25,600 crore in the next five years providing jobs to 1,500 persons. Since the park will have a facility of Outsourcing and Testing Semiconductor (OSATS) among others, the ecosystem that supports these facilities will provide jobs to an additional 25,000 people,” the statement said.

Tamil Nadu believes it is well-poised to attract major investments in the sector as it houses some of the major automobile companies in the country and accounts for 20 percent of national production in electronics and hardware.

Tamil Nadu feels it is in an “advantageous position” in attracting investments in the semiconductor space given the market it offers in the automobile and electronics sectors – several giants have production units here – which are in need of computer chips.

The state has approached interested firms to take advantage of the Centre’s Rs 76,000-crore product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor manufacturing in India and set up units in Tamil Nadu.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu had told DH in an interview in January that the state has touched base with several companies to produce chips in the state. “Since Foxconn is a major electronics manufacturer, we have formally invited them to invest in the semiconductor sector. The company has been doing business here for over a decade and they know the state well,” Thenarasu had said.

Tamil Nadu, which released an exclusive policy for electronics and hardware manufacturing in 2020, aims to contribute 25 percent of India’s total electronic exports to the world and increase the industry's output to USD 100 billion by 2025.