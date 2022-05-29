Singer dies during stage performance in Kerala

Basheer was a popular stage singer in Kerala over the last several decades

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • May 29 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A veteran singer in Kerala died after collapsing while singing on a stage on Saturday night.

Edava Basheer, 78, collapsed by singing during a golden jubilee celebrations of an orchestra troupe at Alappuzha. Though he was rushed to hospital, he could not be saved.

Video footage of Basheer collapsing while singing a Hindi song has gone viral on social media. Basheer was a popular stage singer in Kerala over the last several decades, and he had also sung for several films.

