Singer dies during stage performance in Kerala

A veteran singer in Kerala died after collapsing while singing on a stage on Saturday night.

Edava Basheer, 78, collapsed by singing during a golden jubilee celebrations of an orchestra troupe at Alappuzha. Though he was rushed to hospital, he could not be saved.

Video footage of Basheer collapsing while singing a Hindi song has gone viral on social media. Basheer was a popular stage singer in Kerala over the last several decades, and he had also sung for several films.