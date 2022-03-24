Singing protest in Kerala court complex

A court complex in Kerala witnessed lawyers staging a protest by singing after a famous dancer alleged that the police stopped her performance as per the orders of a judicial officer.
Dancer Neena Prasad had alleged in a social media post that while she was performing Mohiniyattam at an auditorium in Palakkad district on Saturday evening the police stopped the music at around 8.30 pm.
The police were acting upon the instruction of a judicial officer residing in the locality, she alleged in a social media post.
Also Read — The silent warrior
Protesting against the incident, a section of lawyers gathered in front of the district court complex and sang.
The dancer said in the social media post that it was a humiliating experience for her as the performance was stopped midway.
The organisers said that they had taken permission for the performance.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?
Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis
'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home
Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies