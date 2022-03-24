Singing protest in Kerala court complex

A court complex in Kerala witnessed lawyers staging a protest by singing after a famous dancer alleged that the police stopped her performance as per the orders of a judicial officer.

Dancer Neena Prasad had alleged in a social media post that while she was performing Mohiniyattam at an auditorium in Palakkad district on Saturday evening the police stopped the music at around 8.30 pm.

The police were acting upon the instruction of a judicial officer residing in the locality, she alleged in a social media post.

Also Read — The silent warrior

Protesting against the incident, a section of lawyers gathered in front of the district court complex and sang.

The dancer said in the social media post that it was a humiliating experience for her as the performance was stopped midway.

The organisers said that they had taken permission for the performance.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: