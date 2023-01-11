SIT probing Pudukottai will arrest culprits soon: TN CM

Terming as “condemnable” and “regrettable” the incident of faecal matter being found in an overhead tank at a colony in Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to go into the issue has so far questioned 70 people and promised “strict action” against the culprits.

In his reply to a Special Calling Attention Motion brought in the Assembly, Stalin appealed to the people to live in “brotherhood” by remembering the words of social reformer E V R Periyar, “religion makes man an animal; caste turns him into a sewage.” He also said such incidents serve as a stumbling block in achieving social development and unity in the society.

Faecal matter was found in an overhead tank in a Scheduled Caste (SC) colony in Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district in the last week of December triggering a massive outrage in Tamil Nadu. The incident came to fore after the water used by people living in the country was found to have contained faecal matter during a test prompted by frequent illness among children.

Stalin said Pudukkottai district collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vandita Pandey visited the village on December 27 and conducted an inspection of the area.

Also Read | TN will be impartial in acting against those involved in crimes against women: CM

“From that day, a medical team is camping in the village and is conducting tests on people. A team headed by the Block Health Officer and consisting of a medical officer, three nurses, two hospital staff, three health inspectors and 10 people are working there till today,” Stalin said.

Samples taken after cleaning the tanks and disinfecting the taps have said the water is now clean, Stalin said, adding that new tap connections have been provided to all 32 houses in the colony. A new overhead tank is also being constructed at a cost of Rs 7 lakh and water is being supplied through water tankers twice a day.

“A SIT was constituted under the leadership of Pudukkottai SP to probe the incident. The SIT has so far questioned 70 people. I would like to inform the House that those involved in the incident will be brought to book,” the Chief Minister said.

Society should also understand that some people still place religion and caste above everything in their lives. “We will have to rise above everything and strive hard to create a society that is equal in all measures,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister’s reply also came days after the Social Justice Monitoring Committee announced that a panel constituted by it will visit the village on January 13 and hold discussions with the district collector and SP.