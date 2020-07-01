6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion in TN NLC plant

Six dead, sixteen injured in boiler explosion in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli lignite plant

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 13:17 ist
Representative image. Credit:Twitter/ @NLC

A boiler blast at miner and electricity generator NLC India Ltd's plant in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu kill at least six people, a local police official said, the second deadly boiler explosion in two months.

The explosion also injured 16 people, who have been hospitalized, and follows a deadly blast at the same plant on May 7.

"Six people died on the spot. Sixteen others have been admitted," said S Latha, the inspector at a local police station in Neyveli, adding that the incident in May killed five and injured three.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
boiler blast

What's Brewing

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

 