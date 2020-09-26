6 more die of Covid-19 in Puducherry, toll touches 500

Six more die of coronavirus in Puducherry, toll touches 500

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Sep 26 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 12:56 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a man inside his workshop during a door-to-door survey for the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters

Six more people, including an 89-year old woman, succumbed to Covid-19 in Puducherry on Saturday taking the toll to 500.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 555 fresh cases were reported after examination of 5,032 samples during last 24 hours.

He said 424 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours from hospitals.

The fatality rate was 1.92 percent while the recovery rate was 77.62 percent here.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Kumar said 1.66 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 1.37 lakh out of them were negative and results of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

The addition of 555 new cases took the overall tally to 26,032 (after transfer of 12 cases to Tamil Nadu).

While there were 5,327 active cases, the number of patients who recovered and were discharged were 20,205 while the fatalities were 500.

The six people who died of infection were in the age group ranging between 47 and 89 years and most of them had co-morbidities such as diabetes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Union Territories

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 