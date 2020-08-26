Six people including two minors rape woman in Telangana

Six people including two minors rape woman in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 26 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 20:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six people including two minors in Nizamabad district, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police official,the woman had come to Nizamabad for her sister's treatment and the incident happened on August 24 midnight, when some people, on the pretext of offering her financial help, asked her to accompany them.

They took her to a secluded area where six of them, including the two minor boys, allegedly raped her, the official told PTI.

At around 1.30 am on Tuesday, a police patrol team spotted the group and when they stopped their vehicle, the six fled,the official said.

The woman later narrated the incident to police and a case was registered.She was sent for medical examination, police said. While four were arrested, the minor boys were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home, the official added.

The woman was facing financial problems and told police she was in need of money for her sister's treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hyderabad
rape
Nizamabad
Telangana

What's Brewing

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

 