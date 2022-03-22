Six Sri Lankan nationals try to enter India due to economic crisis

Amid an economic crisis in Sri Lanka leading to acute food and fuel shortage, two Tamil families from the northern region fled the island nation by sailing to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to save themselves from hunger.

The development has brought back the memories of thousands of Sri Lankan nationals from the Tamil-dominated northern region fleeing the island in the 1980s to Rameswaram fearing bullets and death due to the civil war between the Sri Lankan Army and the now-defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

A couple and their four-month-old son and a woman and her two children, hailing from Jaffna peninsula and Kokupadaiyan in northern Sri Lanka paid Rs 10,000 each to reach the Rameswaram coast from the neighbouring country. This makes the group the first set of refugees fleeing the island nation due to the economic crisis.

The six persons who set off in a boat from Pesalai in the Mannar district of Sri Lanka Monday night were dropped off near the fourth island of the Rameswaram coast in the wee hours of Tuesday. Acting on a piece of specific information that a group of people are stranded off Rameswaram coast, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched a hovercraft at 08.40 am and finally located the six at 10.30 am on the fourth island of Rameswaram.

“All six personnel were brought to Mandapam hoverport safely. A joint interrogation was carried out on arrival. On completion, they were handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal actions,” a statement from the ICG said.

They are now being interrogated by Tamil Nadu police on what forced them to flee the island nation. One of the women who fled Sri Lanka told the media that the long queues to buy essential and food items and the rising unemployment forced them to come to India as refugees.

“We came only now. We cannot live there (in Sri Lanka) anymore. The prices of essential items have increased much. The price of rice and flour is high, and he (her husband) does not have any job. That is why we have come here,” the woman said. The “economic refugees” said several people in north Sri Lanka are unable to live in the country due to their financial condition and that many are contemplating fleeing to India.

Over 1 lakh Tamils in northern Sri Lanka arrived in Rameswaram, which is just 40 nautical miles from Mannar, ever since the civil war began there in the early 1980s. The refugees were housed in over 100 camps across Tamil Nadu, while 40,000 to 50,000 refugees took rented accommodation at their own expense, according to senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh, an expert on Sri Lankan affairs.

“India has to step up its efforts in reaching out to Tamil people with much-needed succour at this critical time of huge shortage of food. New Delhi must also not lose sight of geopolitical compulsion and do its best to keep the island off the Chinese debt trap. The latest line of credit is a step in the right direction,” Singh told DH.

He added that while the first set of refugees fled the nation fearing bullets, the second set is fleeing due to hunger. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis with thousands of people being forced into long queues outside fuel stations and supermarkets.

