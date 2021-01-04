Six UK returnees to Kerala test positive for new Covid strain

Six UK returnees to Kerala test positive for new strain

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 04 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 20:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Six UK returnees from Kerala have tested positive for the new strain of the virus, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Monday. "Six people who recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the new strain.We have placed them under surveillance.

Their samples had been sent to NIV, Pune and results received today," the minister told reporters tonight. While two persons each from Alappuzha and Kozhikode have tested positive for the new variant, Kottayam and Kannur districts have reported one case each, she said. The six are under isolation and observation, the minister added.

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
UK

