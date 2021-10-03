Six-year-old murdered over family dispute in Kerala

A six year old boy was murdered, allegedly by a close relative, owing to family dispute at Idukki district in Kerala.

The deceased was identified as Altaf, son of Riyaz of Anchal in Idukki district. The accused, identified as Shan, was held by the police by evening.

The accused was Altaf's mother's brother-in-law. He barged into the house during the early hours of Sunday and attacked the family members, including the deceased boy's mother, sister and grandmother. The boy was bludgeoned to death. Family disputes was suspected to be the provocation for the murder, said police sources.

