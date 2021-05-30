Skeletons found in Tamil Nadu village

PTI
PTI, Ramanathapuram ,
  • May 30 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 12:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

As many as five skeletons have been found from the seashore at a village in this district, prompting authorities to launch a probe. The human remains were found at the Valinokkam seashore village on Saturday, police and revenue officials said.

Various angles, including murder, were being probed, police said. The village has a population of 500 fishermen working with fishing companies. The skeletons were seen protruding from the sandy surface in the area, which has been witnessing strong winds for the past many days.

Tamil Nadu

