Hyderabad: 2 die in construction mishap

Slab of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad, 2 workers die

The incident happened when the slab on the fifth floor of the building collapsed

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 07 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two workers were killed and another was injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened when the slab on the fifth floor of the building which was laid today initially collapsed on the roof of the fourth floor and subsequently the third floor, where two workers got trapped under the debris and died, they said.

Another worker escaped with minor injuries, while bodies of the two workers were recovered, a police official at Kukatpally police station said. Personnel from Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Fire Department and police took up the rescue works.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Hyderabad

What's Brewing

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

 