Sloganeering, protest mark first day of Kerala Assembly session

  • Jun 27 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 11:25 ist
The Kerala Assembly session got off to a stormy start on Monday with Congress-led United Democratic Front shouting slogans and raising banners, forcing the Speaker to stop the proceedings.

Six Opposition MLAs reached the house wearing black shirts as mark of protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the smuggling allegations against him as well as the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad on Friday.

As the proceedings began, Opposition MLAs shouted slogans and raised placards and banners protesting against the attack on Gandhi's office.

Members of the Opposition and treasury benches also trooped to the Well of the House shouting slogans.

Speaker M B Rajesh initially suspended the proceedings for around 40 minutes. But the Opposition continued the protest soon after the House resumed.

Hence, the Speaker rushed through the proceedings of the House and ended the proceedings of the day. 

Triggering allegations of media censorship, the Assembly-run SabhaTV that provides visuals to television channels did not provide visuals of the Opposition's protest inside the House. Restrictions were allegedly imposed on media persons in the House.

