Smriti Irani’s Wayanad visit sets off talks about Amethi repeat

Union minister Smriti Irani’s impending visit to Wayanad has triggered speculations about whether she is planning to usurp Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his constituency, as she did at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in the 2019 general elections.

The Union Minister of Women and Child development, apart from meeting BJP leaders, will attend a review meeting on Tuesday at Wayanad on NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme. She is also scheduled to visit two anganwadis and a tribal settlement.

Reportedly, Irani has planned her visit to the district on the behest of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi. The actor-turned-politician had visited Wayanad recently and wanted the Union minister to see the plight of the district’s tribal settlements, in particular those of the women and children there.

Irani last visited Wayanad in 2016 to campaign for Assembly elections. According to sources, Irani is likely to contend that Gandhi has been remiss in planning development initiatives for his constituency—as she did with Amethi in 2019. She could also accuse the Congress leader of being absent from the constituency.

There have been suppositions that Gandhi decided to contest from Wayanad as well in 2019, in trepidation of being defeated by Irani at Amethi in 2019—which came true as Irani won Amethi, and won with a thumping majority at Wayanad. Now it seems Irani could be gearing up to make a similar stance at Wayanad in the next general elections.

Wayanad district president of BJP, K P Madhu told DH it was too early to say who will be contesting from Wayanad in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Congress district president N D Appachan, on the other hand, said there is no threat to Gandhi in Wayanad. According to Appachan, being a national leader, it is impossible for Gandhi to be present in the district all the time. But his work in the constituency hasn’t suffered, as in Gandhi’s absence, the district Congress committee has been directly managing it, Appachan said. He also claimed that Gandhi visits the constituency at least once in two months.

In 2019, Thushar Vellappally, president of BJP’s coalition partner Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, contested against Gandhi in Wayanad and came in third with approximately 78,000 votes, while Gandhi won with 4.3 lakh votes.

In the next elections, as Gandhi is likely to contest from Wayanad again, BJP may field a prominent leader against him.

