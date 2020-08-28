Smuggled gold worth Rs 64L seized at Chennai airport

Smuggled gold worth Rs 64 lakh seized at Chennai airport, 2 held

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 28 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 22:46 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Gold concealed in cylindrical form and valued at Rs 64 lakh was seizedat the international airport here and two people arrested in this connection, customs department officials said on Friday.

Based on specific inputs, sleuths recovered the gold hidden inside an electric wrench machine found in a carton box brought by a 54-year-old passenger from Sharjah, a press release said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the box was handed over to the male passenger by an unknown individual in Sharjah and he was instructed to hand it over to a person in Chennai.

The officials took the passenger to a spot where the receiver of the consignment was waiting and arrested both, the release added. 

Gold
Chennai

