Snake enters Kerala classroom, curls around 4th grade student's leg

The incident took place at the state-run Government Higher Secondary School in Palakkad

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 25 2022, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 16:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

A snake wrapped itself around the leg of a Class 4 student after she accidentally stepped on it in her classroom in Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday.

The incident took place at the state-run Government Higher Secondary School in Palakkad.

As the child screamed in horror and shook her leg desperately, the reptile disappeared into an almirah.

On hearing her cries for help, teachers rushed to the classroom. The snake was then spotted and killed.

Read | Shaji of Suntikoppa rescues 4,000 snakes in 20 years

The shocked girl was rushed to the district hospital where she is currently under observation.

Doctors attending on her stated there is no bite mark on her and that she will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

"While walking into the classroom, I failed to see the snake on the floor and stepped on it. I realised it only when it wrapped itself around my leg. Soon I started to shake my leg following which the snake fell and slithered away," said the shocked girl.

According to the students, the school premises has heavy growth of vegetation owing to the heavy rain.

