Some leaders conspiring to create communal tensions in Hyderabad, says CM Rao days ahead of GHMC polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that the state has information about some leaders conspiring to create communal clashes in Hyderabad for electoral benefits.

Days ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections scheduled on 1 December, the CM held a high-level review meeting on the law and order situation in the state with senior officials and top cops.

“During the GHMC polls, certain leaders are trying to get political mileage through several conspiracies. They are stooping low to create communal clashes in Hyderabad and get political mileage from it. They want to create communal clashes in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and other places and campaign about such incidents in Hyderabad,” Rao said in the meeting on Wednesday.

The CM's statements come amidst an intense campaigning for the civic polls by the TRS and BJP and some sensational remarks made by the BJP and AIMIM leaders.

On Tuesday, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that they would launch surgical strikes in the old city to drive out the Rohingya and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan when elected to the GHMC mayor position. On Wednesday, AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi goaded the TRS government to raze the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

“Out of deep despair, they want to create communal issues in Hyderabad, by fomenting trouble at places of worship. By whipping up such communal passions, they want to create disturbances so that the GHMC polls are suspended. The government has definite information about this plan,” the CM said, according to a CMO press statement.

The CM said that the police are given a free hand to deal sternly with “anti-social, anarchic forces” trying to disturb the city's tranquility. “Do not spare even if they belong to the ruling party,” the CM instructed the cops.

Rao said that because of his government adopting a non-compromising stand on anti-social elements to maintain peace, prosperity, people are living happily in the state.