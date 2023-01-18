Son fought with boy who was harassing a girl: Bandi Sanjay

A day after a case case was registered against Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar' son for allegedly harassing a student, the BJP Telangana President defended his son and said that this son fought with a batchmate who got a girl's number from his phone and was harassing her with text messages.

"The incident took place two months ago at Univeristy campus in Hyderabad. My son’s batch mate harassed a girl by texting her. He fought with his batchmate after finding that latter took girl's number from his phone. Matter was resolved," he said.

Incident took place two months ago at Univeristy campus in Hyderabad. My son’s batch mate harassed a girl by texting her. He fought with his batchmate after finding that latter took girl's number from his phone. Matter was resolved: Bandi Sanjay — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

The video of Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, an engineering first-year student, slapping a fellow student on the institute premises went viral. Based on the complaint by the Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the institute, an FIR was registered against Kumar's son at Dundigal police station under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

(Wth PTI inputs)