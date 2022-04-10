Son kills parents in Thrissur district of Kerala

Son kills parents in Thrissur district of Kerala

After killing his parents, the son informed the police about what he had done and then fled on a motorcycle

DH News Service, Thrissur
DH News Service, Thrissur,
  • Apr 10 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 14:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year old man hacked to death his mother and father on Sunday morning in Inchakundu area of Thrissur district in Kerala.

After killing his parents, the son informed the police about what he had done and then fled on a motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

The officer said there were regular verbal fights between the parents and the accused and on Sunday morning, after such an argument, the son hacked his mother and father to death while they were clearing the grass from the boundary wall of their home.

The parents' bodies were found on the roadside outside the house, where they were cut down, when police reached the scene, the officer said and added that efforts were on to trace the son. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Kerala
Crime
murder
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Memory maps on metal

Memory maps on metal

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

 