Son of retired SBI employees among three arrested for opening "fake SBI branch"

  • Jul 11 2020, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 17:03 ist
Image: Reuters/File

Kamal Babu (19) is the son of two retired State Bank of India (SBI) employees. He along with two more people, namely A Kumar (42) and M Manickam (52) have been arrested for duplicating and opening a State Bank of India branch in Panruti, Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

Babu had bought all necessary equipment needed to make the branch look authentic. The trio even forged documents in order to set it up.

The incident came to light when another SBI customer enquired about the new branch to the manager of an existing branch. He even furnished his receipt from the “fake” branch. This was when the official became suspicious and visited the branch himself with a group of other employees.

It is believed that Babu wanted to work at SBI, however, despite applying, he was not selected. He claims that the intention was not to defraud people.

“Till date, we haven’t received any complaints from customers that they have lost money in this branch. When we enquired, Babu said he never intended to cheat people but wanted to open a bank for himself. However, there have been a lot of transactions between his mother’s account and his aunt’s account. A probe is underway.” said Panruti Inspector Ambedkar,while speaking with the Indian Express.

