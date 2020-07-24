Sonia Gandhi now hails PV Narasimha Rao's 'bold leadership'

In rare praise for former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday hailed him for the “bold leadership” that helped India overcome many challenges at a time when it was passing through a “grave economic crisis”.

Besides Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also showered encomium on Rao, whose legacy “continues to shape modern India”.

The praise from the Gandhis came through messages they sent to the Telangana unit of the Congress, at the launch of year-long celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Rao, the first leader outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete his tenure as prime minister.

At a function organised by the Telangana Congress, also to commemorate the presentation of 1991 Union Budget that ushered in liberalisation, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh recalled how Rao had given him freedom to roll out economic reforms after understanding what was ailing the Indian economy.

The Congress had shunned Rao all these years for not taking enough steps to prevent the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and had blamed him for the party’s loss in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders gave him the cold shoulder as he navigated the legal battles related to the Babri Masjid demolition. The ties turned frosty, so much so that upon his death in 2004, Congress did not allow his mortal remains to be kept for public viewing at the AICC Headquarters.

On Friday, the Congress President remembered Rao as the “most scholarly and erudite personality” who was a “respected national and international figure”.

“Through his bold leadership, our country was able to overcome many challenges successfully. The Union Budget of July 24, 1991 paved the way for the economic transformation of our country,” Gandhi said.

“The Congress Party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions,” Gandhi said.

The Congress’ endearment to Rao comes at a time when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led state government launched year-long birth centenary celebrations, whipping up the ‘son-of-the-soil’ sentiment.

BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too have recalled Rao fondly as it targeted the Congress for pursuing “dynastic politics”.