'Sonia Gandhi's dishwasher': Kerala DCC targets Shashi Tharoor

The ripples created by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the Congress in Kerala seems to be worsening further as a District Congress Committee (DCC) opposed to Tharoor made a social media post stating that some persons became Congress members after "washing plates" in Sonia Gandhi's kitchen.

The post appeared on the social media page 'DCC KOTTAYAM', considered to be the account of Kottayam DCC. The post also appeared close on the heels of DCC president Nattakom Suresh stating that a complaint will be given to the party leadership against Tharoor for attending a Youth Congress programme in the district without informing the party.

With the social media post triggering a row, Suresh maintained that he was not aware of it. The post was also later edited by removing the controversial remarks.

The post that speaks about the contributions of Suresh to the Congress party made the controversial portion as an opening remark. It stated that Suresh was not the one who became a Congressman by washing plates at Sonia Gandhi's kitchen and landed in the state after getting a Parliament seat.

Owing to the ongoing rift between the DCC and Tharoor, it was considered as an obvious attack on Tharoor.

Even as Tharoor was facing criticism from some Congress leaders for his alleged parallel activities like attending functions and meeting religious and social leaders, Tharoor made a counter move by stating that Opposition leader V D Satheesan himself had earlier asked him to travel across the state and deliver speeches for the party.

He also said that he was opposed to factionalism in the party and would not indulge in any sort of factionalism.

Tharoor is also going ahead with meetings that may not go down well with those who fear that the diplomat-turned politician was trying to emerge as a popular leader of Kerala with an eye on the Chief Minister post if the Congress comes to power.

On Monday, he called on Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry in Kochi.

The Congress state leadership had earlier openly expressed displeasure over Tharoor's series of programmes and meetings in North Kerala, which were labelled as the Malabar tour of Tharoor. But the party's state leadership only wanted Tharoor to ensure that the respective district leaderships were informed of such party meetings.

Opposition leader Satheesan, who had openly expressed displeasure over Tharoor's 'parallel moves', later toned down his stand, which could be due to the support that Tharoor was receiving.