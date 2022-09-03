South Indian languages belong to same Dravidian family: M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday appealed to the Union Government to “proportionately share” the value realised with the state governments in case airports, for which land is acquired by the state, are privatised. He also proposed that the value of the land should be converted as equity of the state government through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

In his speech at the Southern Zonal Council, Stalin also emphasised that Southern states have many things in common as all “our languages belong to the Dravidian family” pitched for unity among the states with the “spirit of brotherhood” that could solve all problems. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the dais, Stalin touched several issues like GST compensation for states, harnessing renewable energy, and approval for the anti-NEET Bill.

On airports, Stalin said the state governments acquire and transfer the lands to Central PSUs/Airports Authority of India (AAI) free of cost for setting up of airports.

Read | DMK will fulfill all promises made during elections: M K Stalin

“If the AAI/Government of India at a later date, transfers the assets to a third party, then the value realised must be proportionately shared with the state government considering the huge investment made by the state. Alternatively, the value of the lands should be converted as equity of the state government through a Special Purpose Vehicle,” the CM said.

Talking about federalism, Stalin said when the DMK first raised the demand for ‘Federalism at the Centre, autonomy for states’ half-a-century ago, it was a minority.

“Today, all the state governments and regional parties have embraced our motto. We, in Tamil Nadu, have framed our Dravidian Model on the basis of the principle of Everything for Everyone. We have been implementing many flagship welfare schemes that cater to the basic needs of our people,” he said.

On GST compensation, the CM said the fiscal autonomy of state governments have largely restricted after the introduction of GST in 2017 and demanded that the compensation period be extended to two years. The compensation period of five years expired in June this year.

Stalin also proposed creation of high-speed rail corridors as they are much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than airplanes and automobiles.

On the energy front, Stalin demanded that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be withdrawn and the state-owned Distribution Licensees be allowed to continue to supply quality power at affordable rates to the people, and Raigarh-Pugalur-Trissur 800 kilowatt HVDC system may be declared as an asset of national and strategic importance.

Noting that Tamil Nadu has the highest offshore wind potential of 27 gigawatt in the country, Stalin said offshore wind machines can be operated with higher efficiency compared to all other sources, while announcing that Tamil Nadu is willing to procure all the power generated through offshore wind.

“As the allocation of blocks for offshore wind energy is with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, I request that action may be expedited for the allocation of blocks for offshore wind energy in Tamil Nadu,” he said.