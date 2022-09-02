Southern Chief Ministers' meet in Kerala on September 2

A meeting of the Chief Ministers and top officials of the southern states and union territories will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the southern zonal council meeting that will discuss issues like sharing of river water, coastal security, connectivity, new rail line, POSCO special courts and other issues of common interests, said government sources.

While Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reached the city by Friday evening, confirmation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers were pending, said sources.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had recently kept off from a meeting of NITI Aayog. Hence his absence at southern CMs' meet could trigger a political row.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was learnt to be unable to attend due to personal reasons.

Amit Shah, who came down to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening, will be also attending a BJP meeting on Saturday. Stalin had a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various inter-state matters on Friday evening.

According to an official, the BJP government at the centre has been regularly holding meetings of the zonal councils as a part of its overall strategy to strengthen and promote cooperative and competitive federalism in the country. The regional councils provide a forum for discussion in a structured manner on issues affecting one or more states or issues between the Centre and the states, said an official.