Southern Railway extends 12 festival special trains

Southern Railway on Monday announced the extension of 12 festival trains, including those originating from Bengaluru to various cities, for another month.

It said the services of train number 02608 (KSR Bangalore- MGR Chennai Central), train number 02607 (Dr. MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bangalore), train number 02658 (KSR Bangalore-MGR Chennai Central) and train number 02657 (Dr. MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bangalore Daily Special Train) will be extended until January 31 from the current January 1.

The service of train number 06232 (Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai) will be extended until January 30, while train number 06231 (Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru) will run until January 31.

“The services of train no 06236 Mysuru-Tuticorin Daily Special Train will be extended till January 30, and train no 06235 Tuticorin-Mysuru Daily Special Train will be extended till January 31,” a press release from Southern Railway said.

The services of train number 06526 (KSR Bengaluru–Kanyakumari Daily Special Train) will be extended to run until January 31, train number 06525 Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru until February 2.

“The services of train no 02253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Weekly Special Train leaving Yesvantpur will be extended on January 2, 9, 16 and 23. The services of train no 02254 Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur Weekly leaving Bhagalpur will be extended on January 6, 13, 20 and 27,” the release added.