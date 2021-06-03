Southwest Monsoon arrives on Kerala coast

Southwest Monsoon arrives on Kerala coast

The IMD declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters are satisfied

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 03 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 16:34 ist
Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast, from around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's annual monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Thursday, the state-run weather office said, marking the start of the four-month rainy season crucial for the farm-dependent economy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.

Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast, from around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger the planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton.

