Southwest Monsoon rains continue to lash Chennai; City reservoirs half-full

Incessant rains for the past few days under the influence of Southwest Monsoon have brought cheer to residents of this metropolis, even as the reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are half full due to “decent rainfall” since January this year.

Chennai city and Tamil Nadu receive maximum rainfall during the Northeast monsoon between October and January every year, while neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka depend on the Southwest Monsoon for rains.

On July 16 and 17, most parts of the city experienced heavy rains leading to water-logging in several majors across the metropolis, making it the wettest 48 hours in July in 200 years. The MeT Department has forecast heavy rains for Chennai and other districts for the next five days beginning July 18.

The water level in five reservoirs – the lifelines of the city – stood at 7.09 tmcft on July 16 against the maximum capacity of 11.75 tmcft. The current water level is over 75 percent more than what it was around the same time last year – 4.82 tmcft, data made available by the government said.

Officials with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent weather bloggers said there was “nothing unusual” in Tamil Nadu receiving heavy rains during the SWM season.

They recalled that the state has received a “decent amount of rainfall” since January which has saved the city from going thirsty for drinking water. Andhra Pradesh releasing Krishna water on time is also said to be one of the reasons for the city staving off a water crisis.

“With 7 tmcft of water in July, we are in one of the best years and such is the situation that even if the Northeast monsoon fails, we can manage next year. With very good rains in July, the groundwater in Chennai should see a jump,” Pradeep John, an independent weather blogger, said.

Chennai faced one of its worst water crises in decades in June 2019 and the summer seasons in 2020 and 2021 went off smooth due to “good rains” and planning by the administration. Weather blogger Srikanth told DH that monsoon breaks in Tamil Nadu will be more when the SWM is weak in Kerala and Karnataka, which is the case this year.

“There is nothing unusual. Chennai has received a good amount of rainfall in January, April, May, June and July, while the rainfall in February and March were average. The rainfall from January and the inflow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh are the two reasons for the city not facing any adverse situation vis-à-vis drinking water,” Srikanth said.

Srikanth added that since the thunderstorms rain for the leeward side of Tamil Nadu is showing a gradual increase and “becoming more and more bulletproof”, the SWM thunderstorms are becoming a good safety net for places like Chennai.

Officials expressed confidence that Chennai will not face any water crisis next summer due to continuous inflow into reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city. After the unprecedented water crisis in 2019, the government renewed the rainwater harvesting programme asking people to conserve rainwater.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been desilting lakes and ponds that are lying unused for the past few years to use as water storage points and recharge the groundwater level in the city.