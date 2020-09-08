'SPB stable, but ICU stay would be extended'

'SP Balasubrahmanyam stable, but current clinical condition warrants extended stay in ICU'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 08 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 21:03 ist

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for Covid-19, remains stable but his "current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the ICU," the hospital treating him said on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old multilingual musician "remains stable and continues to require ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director - Medical Services, MGM Healthcare said in a health bulletin.

For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"He remains awake, responsive and his vital parameters are satisfactory." "His current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Baskaran added. The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S P Balasubrahmanyam
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 