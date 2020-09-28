Special NIA court sentences Subahani Haja Moideen to life in prison over ISIS links

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has sentenced Subahani Haja Moideen to life imprisonment.

He was arrested by the NIA for allegedly supporting the activities of the terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS).

The court also fined him of Rs 2.10 lakh.

