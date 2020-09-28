Subahani Haja Moideen sentenced to life over ISIS links

Special NIA court sentences Subahani Haja Moideen to life in prison over ISIS links

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 12:36 ist
He was arrested by the NIA  for allegedly supporting the activities of the terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS). Credit: iStock Photo

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has sentenced Subahani Haja Moideen to life imprisonment.

He was arrested by the NIA  for allegedly supporting the activities of the terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS).

The court also fined him of Rs 2.10 lakh. 

More to follow...

National Investigation Agency
Kerala
ISIS

