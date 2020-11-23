Special prosecutor in Kerala actress assault case resigns

Close on the heels of Kerala High Court declining a plea to change the trial court of the South Indian actress assault case, the special prosecutor in the case tendered resignation.

A Sureshan, the special prosecutor, submitted resignation to the government as the trial in the case resumed on Monday at the additional sessions court (special-CBI) in Kochi.

The actress allegedly suffered the abduction and sexual assault in Kochi in 2017. Actor Dileep is an accused in the case.

The prosecution had sought a change in trial court alleging of unfair approach by the court towards her.

The HC declined the request on Friday citing want of evidence to support the allegation. The HC even declined the request by the prosecution for a week's time to approach the court and ordered resuming of the trail at the additional sessions court (special-CBI) in Kochi.

The trial was earlier assigned to the CBI special court with a woman judge by the High Court considering the victim's plea.

Meanwhile, government sources said that an appeal against the HC order declining the plea to change court would be filed soon.