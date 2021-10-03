Special team to probe cases of cheating against Kerala fake antique seller

A special police investigation team has been constituted to probe into the cheating cases against Kerala's fake antique merchant Monson Mavunkal.

The team will be headed by Crime Branch IG Sparjan Kuma. Present investigation officer, Crime Branch, SP M J Sojan is also a member of the team.

State Police Chief Anil Kant constituted the team after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A section in the Congress in Kerala was demanding a CBI probe into the cases against Mavunkal.

Meanwhile, there were reports that IG-Traffic G Lakshman, who is facing allegations of a nexus with Monson Mavunkal, was not allowed to participate in the conference of police officers convened by the Chief Minister.

