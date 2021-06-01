Special wards to treat 'black fungus' patients in Tamil Nadu govt hospitals

Special wards to treat 'black fungus' patients in TN

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said as many as 518 patients were diagnosed with mucormycosis

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 01 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 22:47 ist
Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued an advisory to medical practitioners and health care institutions on managing mucormycosis or 'black fungus' by asking them to follow up with Covid-19 patients on the occurrence of the disease.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said as many as 518 patients were diagnosed with mucormycosis, of which 17 have lost their lives.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a dedicated ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai for patients diagnosed with mucormycosis.

The minister said such dedicated wards will be opened at all government medical college hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, the Health Department issued an advisory to medical practitioners and institutions to report the existence of the disease and give appropriate IEC to mild cases.

