Speed up works: Jagan to officials before Naidu's visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the works under Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on priority without taking the name of Amaravati.

The move has come against the backdrop of union home ministry fixing Amaravati as the capital of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh and TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to villages that comprise the capital on 28 November.

In a review meeting held here on Monday, Jagan instructed the officials to consider the economic conditions of the state and asked them not to go for unnecessary expenses. The government has also decided to develop the plots allotted to farmers who have given their land for the capital city.

The chief minister said to officials to concentrate first on the constructions that are about to complete and for the same, the government is ready to grant funds. He said that the reverse tendering in the construction works will reduce the amount.

He sought full details about the works and expenditures that have been completed so far in the CRDA. He also sought information on the designs of the roads in the CRDA area and instructed the officials that there should be no mistakes in the planning. He instructed the officials to take advice and suggestions from IIT’s on cost, design and other aspects of road construction.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the Palavagu floods near Krishna river.

He also sought details about the construction of the Vaikuntapuram reservoir and water utilization. He directed the officials to beautify the lands by landscaping that is remained after road construction. He asked the officials to take necessary steps to improve infrastructure facilities and reduce unnecessary expenses.

