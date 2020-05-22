Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 42 fresh cases including 21 returnees from Maharashtra; tally now 732

In the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala so far, 42 people, including 21 returnees from Maharashtra, have tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the infection tally to 732 while over 80,000 are under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Besides the 21 people who had returned to the state from Maharashtra testing positive, the other cases include one each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and 17 from abroad and two from the state, Vijayan told reporters here. Two people were cured and discharged from hospitals today.

A 73-year-old woman from Chavakkad in Thrissur, who had come from Maharashtra, died due to the infection on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to four in the state.

Among the fresh cases, Kannur reported 12, Kasaragod seven, Kozhikode and Palakkad five each, Thrissur and Malapuramfour each, Kottayam two, Kollam, Pathnamthitta and Wayanad one case each.

In Kannur, one person had been infected through contact and in Kozhikode a health worker tested positive for the virus.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state has climbed to 732, while 216 are presently under treatment, Vijayan said.

Over 84,000 people are under observation, a majority at homes and institutions, while 609 are in various hospitals, including 162 admitted on Friday.

So far 51,000 samples have been sent for testing, of which 49,535 have returned negative, he added.