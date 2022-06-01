Spike in daily cases; Tamil Nadu stresses on ‘learning to live with Covid’ 

With daily Covid-19 cases witnessing a marginal increase in the state, especially in Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu, the Tamil Nadu government is stressing on people to embrace the ‘learning to live with Covid’ concept by masking themselves and not “ignoring” or “dismissing” the novel Coronavirus as “totally gone.”

The daily cases, which had hit a two-year-low of 22 on April 15, is now nearing 100 with the swab samples of 98 persons returning positive on May 31. The cases have been on an increase for the past few days with 80 to percent of them being reported from two districts -- Chennai and Chengalpattu. However, there have been no Covid deaths for the past few months.

The cases are increasing despite the state’s vaccination coverage for the first dose is 93.74 per cent and 82.55 percent for second dose. Over 43 lakh people are yet to take their first dose, while 1.22 crore are due to take the second dose.

On May 31, the number of fresh cases in Chengalpattu stood at 46, while the number in Chennai was slightly lower at 44, even as nearly two dozen districts in Tamil Nadu still report nil cases. The sudden increase in Chennai and Chengalpattu are attributed to isolated clusters which are either institutional or have been noticed after family functions.

Stressing that there is “nothing to panic” nor the situation “warrants a knee jerk reaction” at this point in time, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, the fresh infections show either the sub-variants and lineages within sub variants have reinfection or they possess immune escape potential.

“In this scenario, it is better for all concerned to ensure that anyone with symptoms and fever is checked at entry point and isolated before others get exposed to the individual,” Radhakrishnan said, laying emphasis on wearing of masks and getting the unvaccinated to get their jabs.

In a letter to district collectors on Wednesday, Radhakrishnan said the ‘learning to live with Covid’ approach will succeed in the medium and long term only when individuals and the communities at large learn to live with and manage it.

“There is an urgent need to revisit the understanding of the localized concepts such as learning to live with Covid among the people in your districts and not allow the recent trend among people of forgetting or ignoring or dismissing Covid as totally gone,” the senior bureaucrat said.

Radhakrishnan also said collectors to take earnest efforts at all levels in the next few weeks to ensure that slight increase in cases become a pattern by effectively suppressing the variants sub variants and lineages in circulation

“I also urge you to plan well for the upcoming special mega vaccination camp on June 12 and encourage eligible people to use the daily vaccination centres effectively to increase the level of vaccination for all eligible age groups and also for the booster dose for the eligible categories,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 34 lakh Covid-19 cases with 38,025 deaths since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.