Spirited elderly couple fights off armed robbers

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 13 2019, 11:50am ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2019, 12:39pm ist
In a gallant show of bravery, an elderly man and his wife in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu thwarted two armed robbers on Sunday.

On Sunday night, Shanmugavel, 75, was sitting in the veranda of his house when an armed robber came from behind and tried to strangle him.

But the elderly man soon overpowered the robber. Another robber arrived at the scene, and a fight broke out which turned out to be a one-sided affair. 

The old man with his wife Senthamarai, 68, who came out hearing his screams, began to attack the offenders with everything they could lay their hands on: Chairs, shoes, buckets, etc. Soon, one of the robbers decided to flee, leaving the other one stranded in front of an incessant onslaught. The perpetrator tried to put up a resistance, but the couple proved to be too strong and in the end, he also decided to flee for good.

The entire episode was captured in a CCTV camera. 

 

 

The Kadayam police, who identified one of the robbers with the help of the CCTV, said that they would soon arrest the duo.

