Spirited elderly couple fights off armed robbers

In a gallant show of bravery, an elderly man and his wife in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu thwarted two armed robbers on Sunday.

On Sunday night, Shanmugavel, 75, was sitting in the veranda of his house when an armed robber came from behind and tried to strangle him.

But the elderly man soon overpowered the robber. Another robber arrived at the scene, and a fight broke out which turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The old man with his wife Senthamarai, 68, who came out hearing his screams, began to attack the offenders with everything they could lay their hands on: Chairs, shoes, buckets, etc. Soon, one of the robbers decided to flee, leaving the other one stranded in front of an incessant onslaught. The perpetrator tried to put up a resistance, but the couple proved to be too strong and in the end, he also decided to flee for good.

The entire episode was captured in a CCTV camera.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: An elderly couple fight off two armed robbers who barged into the entrance of their house & tried to strangle the man, in Tirunelveli. The incident took place on the night of August 11. (date and time mentioned on the CCTV footage is incorrect) pic.twitter.com/zsPwduW916 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

The Kadayam police, who identified one of the robbers with the help of the CCTV, said that they would soon arrest the duo.