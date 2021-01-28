Split in JD(S) Kerala unit over pro-BJP stand

A faction of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Kerala has decided to break away from the party alleging that the party national leadership was taking a pro-BJP stand.

A faction led by JD(S) general secretary George Thomas announced the decision to break away and work along with the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala. The JB(S) is a coalition partner of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front.

Resentment was brewing the JD(S) Kerala unit for sometime after the party chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda dissolved the Kerala unit couple of months back.

A faction of the party was allegedly not going by the directives of the national leadership on the matter like an alliance with Lokthantrik Janatha Dal. The faction led by party state president C K Nanu, who was expelled from the president post by Deve Gowda, had also openly flayed the national leadership.