Spruced-up anganwadis and study room for students at home make Kerala panchayat child-friendly

From setting-up of study rooms in homes of students from weak families to sprucing-up of anganwadis with state-of-the-art facilities, a slew of measures for children have made the Cheruthana grama panchayat at Haripad in Alappuzha district of Kerala best child-friendly panchayat in the country.

The panchayat has won the first place under the Child-friendly panchayat category in the National Panchayat awards instituted by the Ministry for Panchayati Raj.

The panchayat initiated the child friendly initiatives three years back as many students were found to be weak in studies and many kept off from learning, said panchayat president John Mathew.

"We decided to give more focus on anganwadi as it was the basic level of education. Facilities at all the 14 anganwadis in the panchayat were spruced up," he said.

Child-friendly buildings, advanced learning materials and toys and child-friendly toilets were set up at all the anganwadis. Students counselling services were also introduced. Cultural festivals for anganwadi students were organaised, which was first of its type for anganwadis.

Another major initiative by the panchayat was to set up study rooms in homes of school children from weak families. A new study room was constructed at the homes of over ten children from weak families by spending Rs 2 lakh each.

"It was noticed that many students lacked adequate space to study in their homes and hence the panchayat decided to construct study rooms. It will be an ongoing programme," said Mathew.

The panchayat also formed 'Balasabhas' of children on the lines of 'Gram Sabhas' to discuss issues of children in the locality in association with Kumdumbasree women empowerment mission. Counselling and anti-narcotic awareness programmes to students are also being organised by the panchayat.

The panchayat has been initiating distribution of laptops to students from weak families. It had also initiated in arranging laptops and smart phones to students from weak families during Covid. Scholarships are also offered to students.

Mathew said that the panchayat has been frequently evaluating the progress of the schemes and it was found that there was considerable improvement in the learning interest and skills among students. There is also a decline in school drop outs.

Motivated by the national honour, the Congress-ruled panchayat is now setting a new goal of making the panchayat women friendly, said the president.