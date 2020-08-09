Sri Lankan don poisoned to death by revengeful woman?

The question whether Amani Thanji, who had been living with the Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka, poisoned him to death to avenge the killing of her husband in the island nation, is doing the rounds among the police and public.

The suspicion arose after a postmortem report revealed that the finger and toe nails of the deceased gangster were bluish indicating poisoning, police sources said.

Police said they suspect the don was killed as media reports in Sri Lanka indicated that Lokka, wanted by the Interpol and the Lankan police for various crimes, was poisoned to death in India in early July.

It was also reported in the newspapers, quoting the Lankan intelligence, that a gang opposed to Lokka had sent a woman to finish him off.

Lokka reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died on July 3 and the body, after the postmortem, was shifted to Madurai and cremated the next day.

The CB-CID, investigating into the case, has arrested three persons - Thanji, Sivakami Sundari and Dyaneshwaran - on the charge of fabricating documents to get for Lokka an aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh. He had been staying here since 2017.

The investigating agency has sent viscera samples to Chennai for examination to help in doing DNA tests and in identifying whether the deceased don was really Lokka.

CB-CID is also working on to match some fingerprints received from the residence, where Lokka and Thanji were staying, with that of the gangster to establish his identity, the sources said.

The agency has filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking to take the three into its custody for interrogation. The case is coming up for hearing on Wednesday, even as Thanji was shifted to Puzhal prison in Chennai where foreign nationals are generally lodged.

Thanji was hospitalised before being shifted to Chennai as she had taken an overdose of pills to terminate her two-month pregnancy, the police said.