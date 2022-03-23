Sri Lankan nationals who fled to be lodged in Chennai prison

Eight of the Sri Lankan Tamils who fled from the northern part of the island due to the economic crisis are being lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai after they were booked under The Passports Act and The Foreigners Act.

The remaining eight persons, who are children, are being handed over to their relatives who are lodged in various refugee camps or staying in the state.

The Sri Lankan nationals, who arrived in two boats from Mannar in the north, were produced before a local court which ordered that they be sent to Puzhal prison. Sources said they will be treated as illegal immigrants.

Check out DH's latest videos: