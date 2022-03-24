Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from TN

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, officials here said.
The arrests were effected in two separate instances, fisheries department officials said, adding that two mechanised boats have also been seized by the Lankan navy.
They said 12 of the fishermen were picked up while fishing near Katchatheevu and the rest from Gulf of Mannar.
The latest arrests come after several fishermen from the state were arrested by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions last month.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022
NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon
DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'
Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?