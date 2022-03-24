Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from TN

They said 12 of the fishermen were picked up while fishing near Katchatheevu and the rest from Gulf of Mannar

  • Mar 24 2022, 09:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, officials here said.

The arrests were effected in two separate instances, fisheries department officials said, adding that two mechanised boats have also been seized by the Lankan navy.

They said 12 of the fishermen were picked up while fishing near Katchatheevu and the rest from Gulf of Mannar.

The latest arrests come after several fishermen from the state were arrested by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions last month. 

Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu
fishermen
India News

