Srikakulam's rainbow model of household survey to monitor Covid-19 symptoms

Officials in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday started a seven-week fever surveillance programme for timely identification and treatment of patients and to keep the spread of Covid-19 in check.

In a unique approach, a different colored sticker would be pasted on every house, which would be visited once a week by the health workers, after every visit.

The rainbow colors of the VIBGYOR method, as suggested by district collector J Nivas, would help in ensuring that every house is surveyed every week and the stickers would be pasted in the Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange and Red sequence, said the officials.

“As part of the fever survey which began Tuesday, the local Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife and ASHA worker visit every household, monitor the temperature, health of all family members and record the conditions of those with Covid-19 characteristics. Other ailments, if any, would also be tabulated especially that of senior citizens,” district health officials said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“At the same time, awareness and precautions about Covid-19 would be explained. While trying to erase the social stigma, people with symptoms would be encouraged to get tested immediately,” the officials added.

Andhra Pradesh has been reporting a surge in Covid-19 deaths lately. While 37 people died on Sunday, the number climbed to 43 on Monday and 44 on Tuesday.

According to the state health department officials, the main reason for most of these deaths was patients showing up in hospitals at an advanced stage of Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh had recorded 35,451 positive cases till Wednesday morning, with a total of 452 deaths.

Srikakulam district, which was coronavirus-free initially, reported its first cases on April 25. The return of migrant workers from places like Gujarat and Hyderabad, however, has added to the number of cases in the district. In towns like Palasa, lockdown rules were reimposed to contain positive cases.

As of Wednesday morning, the northernmost Andhra district adjoining Odisha has recorded 2,163 positive cases, with a total of 18 deaths. Over 1.1 lakh samples were tested until now from Srikakulam.