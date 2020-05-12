SSLC exams in Tamil Nadu to begin from June 1

Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday announced that the board exams for Class 10 will begin from June 1, even as the state continues to witness a massive spike in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus.

As of Monday evening, the state had 8,002 positive cases with Chennai alone accounting for 4,371 COVID-19 patients. Over 5,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the first 11 days of May with the Tamil Nadu government attributing the spike in numbers to ramped-up testing.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced on Tuesday that the board exams for 10th standard will be conducted from June 1 to June 12. The minister also announced that those who could not write the board exams for the 11th and 12th standards held on March 24 and March 26 can appear for them on June 2 and June 4, respectively. The 10th standard exams were originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13 but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister has instructed the Health Department to ensure medical facilities for students who appear for the exams. Based on this, the School Education Department will conduct the examination,” Sengottaiyan said. Over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for 10th standard board exams in Tamil Nadu.

He also announced that the evaluation of answer sheets of Class 12 exams will begin from May 27 at respective centers. Experts and political parties decried the government’s decision to hold 10th standard exams even before flattening the COVID-19 curve.

DMK President M K Stalin questioned the government’s move and sought an explanation as to why the exams should be conducted as early as June. Experts pointed out that since most of the school may not have enough facilities to screen students, it would be a “risky affair” to conduct exams even as the state witnesses a huge number of cases every day.