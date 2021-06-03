Stalin announces Covid-19 assistance for 1.17 lakh Tamil Nadu policemen

Covid-19 assistance to 1.17 lakh Tamil Nadu policemen

'The assistance is in recognition and appreciation of their work,' Stalin said

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Jun 03 2021, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 23:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a special financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to 1.17 lakh policemen in appreciation of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the financial assistance will be provided to 1,17,184 policemen till the rank of inspector. “The assistance is in recognition and appreciation of their work,” Stalin said in a statement.

