Stalin attacks BJP's push for oneness in everything

In yet another attack on the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said those who try to convert India into a “unitary” state are the “enemies” of social justice, brotherhood and equality, which he contended, are the three ideals that protect the idea of India.

Stalin also utilised his speech at the 75th year celebrations of the formation of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to tear into Governor R N Ravi for returning a bill that bans online rummy and regulates online games to the Assembly after sitting on it for four months.

The DMK chief also handed out an assurance to Muslims that the party will always stand behind them and continue to support their aspirations, while recalling his father late M Karunanidhi’s contributions towards the community and the friendship the DMK shared with IUML founder M Muhammad Ismail.

Also Read — Stalin meets migrant labourers to allay their fears

People from the Muslim community played a major role in Karunanidhi’s career in films and politics, Stalin, adding that Darul Islam, a magazine, gave his father an opportunity to read about progressive thoughts. It was the Muslim community that acted as a bridge between Karunanidhi and DMK founder C N Annadurai as Asan Abdul Khader was the one introduced the former to the latter.

It was Karunai Jamal who helped Karunanidhi to bring out his publication Murasoli in print form and K M Sharif laid the foundation for the DMK patriarch’s career in films by taking him to Modern Theatres in Salem, Stalin added.

“The concepts of social justice, brotherhood and equality alone had the power to safeguard India. Those who want to change India into a unitary society of one faith, one language, one culture, one food, one election and one exam — are against the three principles,” Stalin said, and added that the 2024 elections should put an end to all problems that the country faces now.

On the issue of Raj Bhavan returning the bill, Stalin wanted to know whether he was the Governor of a state that has no authority to enact even such a simple law. While bills like the one demanding exemption from NEET will be blocked, those against farmers and minorities will be quickly passed in Parliament.

“They will shatter the medical dreams of the poor by bringing in NEET; will impose Hindi. Will carry on a campaign of hatred against members of other faiths. But they are not allowing us to prevent loss of lives (suicides) due to rummy and entrance exam (NEET),” he said.