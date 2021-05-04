Stalin chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19

DMK President M K Stalin, who will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, held a high-level review meeting with government officials on Tuesday on the situation arising out of the second wave of Covid-19. In the review meeting held at his residence, Stalin told officials to ensure that enough beds and oxygen are available for Covid-19 patients who need them.

He also told officials to make sure that tablets and necessary medicine are available in districts. After the meeting, Stalin issued a statement asking the fight against Covid-19 be converted into a “people's movement” while appealing to the people to wear masks and follow instructions issued by the government every now and then.

Also read: Kamal Haasan meets M K Stalin; congratulates him on DMK's victory

“People should follow the restrictions that have been imposed in the state. If people do not follow the rules, it would lead to an increase in the number of cases. People should consider that the restrictions are for them, and convert the fight against Covid-19 into a people's movement,” he said.

He also asked people not to step out of their homes unless it is necessary and keep their windows in air-conditioned rooms. Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, DGP J K Tripathy, and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan attended the meeting.