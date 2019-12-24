Stalin, Chidambaram booked for holding anti-CAA protest

DMK President M K Stalin, Congress leader P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and thousands of others have been booked by the Chennai Police for holding an agitation against Citizenship (Amendment) Act without required permission.

Around 8,000 people, including the leaders, have been under Section 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) of the IPC and Section 41 of Madras City Police Act.

Thousands of cadres belonging to DMK and its alliance partners, including Congress, VCK and MDMK, had on Monday took out a 2.5-km protest march here demanding withdrawal of the CAA despite Chennai Police refusing to grant permission for the agitation.