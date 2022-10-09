Stalin elected unopposed as DMK President

Stalin elected unopposed as DMK President

  • Oct 09 2022, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 16:02 ist
DMK M K Stalin. Credit: AFP Photo

M K Stalin was elected unopposed as the President of DMK for a second consecutive term at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai. His election as the DMK President was announced by Arcot N Veerasamy, the incharge for elections for the President’s post on Sunday.

Senior leaders Durai Murugan and T R Baalu elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the DMK respectively at the General Council meeting.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was elevated as one of the five Deputy General Secretaries of the party by the new President M K Stalin.

Senior leaders I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, A Raja and Anthiyur Selvaraj were appointed as four other deputy general secretaries of the DMK.

Stalin was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of Karunanidhi.

Stalin is the second president of the DMK. Karunanidhi became the first president of the DMK in 1969 and it was for the first time the post of president was created in the party.

Icon of the Dravidian movement and DMK founder C N Annadurai was the party general secretary, the top post till his demise in 1969. The DMK was founded in 1949.

 (With PTI inputs.)

Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
DMK

