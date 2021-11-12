Stalin inspects rain-hit areas, sips tea with people

Stalin inspects rain-hit areas in Tamil Nadu, sips tea with people

The administration launched prompt measures to evacuate the affected people to relief camps and in bailing out water from the marooned areas

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 12 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 19:26 ist
The CM who distributed relief to the rain displaced families had launched a special medical camp here today for treating the people during the Northeast Monsoon. Credit: Twitter/ @CMOTamilnadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who visited the rain-battered districts of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram on Friday sprang a surprise by briefly stopping to sip tea and interact with the public.

Also, he interacted with sanitary workers involved in clearing the silt in the inundated areas. Like Chennai, both the neighbouring districts were battered by the rains which inundated several areas.

The administration launched prompt measures to evacuate the affected people to relief camps and in bailing out water from the marooned areas.

           Also Read | Tamil Nadu announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of those killed in heavy rainfall

The CM who distributed relief to the rain displaced families had launched a special medical camp here today for treating the people during the Northeast Monsoon.

While in Chengalpattu district, the Chief Minister stopped at a tea shop in Keezhakottaiyur and interacted with the public.

As he was sipping tea, a few youngsters including those working at the tea shop, approached him for a selfie which he obliged with a smile on his visage.

Rural industries minister T M Anbarasan, Sriperumbadur MP T R Baalu, district collector A R Rahul Nath were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Rain woes continue for Chennai residents

At Mambakkam in the district, Stalin gave away relief to the people and housing pattas to Irula families. Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the sanitary workers in Tambaram.

The Chief Minister has been inspecting several areas affected by heavy rains since the last few days.

Apart from inspecting the flood mitigation work at Mudichur, Stalin reviewed the dredging work at Narayanapuram lake and the zero point and regulator of the Adyar River.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
India News
Heavy Rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

 