Stalin launches CM Dashboard for faster governance

Water storage levels in key reservoirs in the state, rainfall patterns, daily police report of major crimes, progress of housing for the urban and rural poor, and healthcare-related information. These are some of the crucial data that have been made available in the first batch on the Chief Minister’s Dashboard which was inaugurated on Thursday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will be able to get details on the above-mentioned projects and departments from a giant digital screen installed at his office in Fort St. George as part of the efforts to cut down on delays and take prompt decisions.

In the first batch, real-time data of departments of finance, revenue, education, industries, public works, water resources, police, and social welfare has been added to the dashboard. Projects, allocation of funds, gender-wise data, region-based data, and information regarding whether projects have been completed within the stipulated time frame will be available for the Chief Minister and his office anytime for monitoring.

The dashboard will allow the Chief Minister to monitor the project in real-time and issue necessary instructions if there is a delay in the implementation of a scheme or project. Officials said this is only the first batch of dashboards and more such dashboards will be added to the list on a weekly basis to enable the Chief Minister to have “full knowledge and coordinative control of the functioning of all departments.”

“In order to give a transparent, capable and responsive governance to the people, I wanted accurate field reports on a daily basis for which I had discussed with many experts. The dashboard is the best way to access information on a real-time basis using technology. Through this, we can also find out where there is a delay between scheme announcement and implementation,” Stalin said in a video message.

Officials told DH that the CM Dashboard combines data informatics and artificial intelligence to bring about a massive change in the way things are monitored by those at the helm of the government.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu said the dashboard will serve as a “great tool” to address the grievances of the people and correct them immediately and streamline the administration of the state.

Dr Darez Ahamed, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, said the dashboard on the health department covers maternal mortality, infant mortality, live births, abortions, teenage pregnancies, anaemia during pregnancies and immunization coverage.

“When these important features are visualized through this dashboard, the different departments involved in maternal and child health will work towards a single goal of improving the service delivery of mother and child health care. The dashboard will also contain details of the insurance scheme like claims submitted and discharges,” Ahmed said.

Senior bureaucrat Shilpa Prabhakar, Secretary, Chief Minister’s Address Department, said since the CM dashboard has been linked with the existing IPGCMS (CM Helpline) dashboard, the Chief Minister will be able to monitor the status of grievance redressal on a day-to-day basis.

“Through this dashboard, the Chief Minister can view details of district-wise and department-wise details of the disposal of petitions. The details will be convenient to analyse the changes that need to be made to policy and which region needs more importance,” Prabhakar said.

Stalin, who assumed office on May 7, has been stressing about using technology to infuse more transparency in government functioning. The government for the first time presented an e-budget and is now spending crores of rupees on setting up e-offices which will enable files to be checked and signed digitally.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: